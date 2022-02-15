Flood watch issued for February 16th into February 17th

A flood watch has been issued for the evening of February 16th through late night on February 17th.

With a big warm up ahead of a cold front, this will result in a melt down of the large snow pack over the region.

The warming is set to begin on the 16th. However, a run off from this melt water will not reach the tributaries until Wednesday evening or Thursday.

This is when the storm will move in and is predicted to bring one to two inches of rain.

The combination of heavy rainfall and large snow melt may result in ice jam flooding on rivers and creeks.

