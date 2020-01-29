1/28/20 Weather Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES through Friday night for Erie, Crawford & Chautauqua counties. Areas of lake enhanced snow and snow showers will be around into the overnight. Expect total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches in the city and along the immediate shoreline looks likely by Saturday morning. Interior sections of Erie county, south of I-90 stretching west to Albion, and down into far northern Crawford, far northwestern Warren, and into Chautauqua county may see as much as 5-9 inches by Saturday morning. 3-6 inches appears likely stretching from Meadville to Warren. Lake snow winds down by early Saturday. It will be a cold Saturday, with a few leftover snow showers or flurries and some sun, too. Yet another low approaches on Sunday, with a chance for a few wet snow showers by the finish of the day. Wet snow transitions to a period of rain, as milder air works over the region Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 6:28 PM Friday