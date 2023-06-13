We will start the day with some sunshine. Deep upper level low will increase the clouds this afternoon, and set off some showers and embedded storms this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.82″ / Month: 1.52 / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 19.58″ / Normal: 17.44″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes

TODAY:

Some morning sun, then cloudy with showers and possible storms in the afternoon

High: 65-70

Wind: S increasing to 12-25

TONIGHT:

Showery periods. A storm possible

Low: 53-57 Erie/Near 50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SSW, then west diminishing to 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers into midday. A chance of showers/storms for the afternoon

High: Mid/Upper 60s

Wind: W 10-20 G25



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY