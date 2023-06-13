We will start the day with some sunshine. Deep upper level low will increase the clouds this afternoon, and set off some showers and embedded storms this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.82″ / Month: 1.52 / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 19.58″ / Normal: 17.44″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes
TODAY:
Some morning sun, then cloudy with showers and possible storms in the afternoon
High: 65-70
Wind: S increasing to 12-25
TONIGHT:
Showery periods. A storm possible
Low: 53-57 Erie/Near 50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SSW, then west diminishing to 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Some showers into midday. A chance of showers/storms for the afternoon
High: Mid/Upper 60s
Wind: W 10-20 G25
