Click for your Wednesday forecast

Turning windy and milder again on Wednesday, along with the chance of rain shower early and then rain later in the afternoon. Could be a brief period of snow and sleet by early Thursday, but New Year’s Eve night looks dry. Right now, it looks wet, breezy and milder for New Year’s Day.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 7:16 AM WEDNESDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 2.85″ / Normal: 3.51″ / Year: 41.74″ / Normal: 41.93″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 25.8″/Normal: 25.3″ / Year: 26.9″ / Normal: 34.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 9 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Turning windy and milder again with some rain by mid to late afternoon.

High: 42-50.

Wind: SE to SW 15-30. G 40.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Still windy. Rain showers changing to wet snow. Fresh coating to 1-2″ possible.

Low: 32 Erie….27-31 Inland

Wind: SW to NW 15-25, then 5-15 after midnight.

THURSDAY:

Much colder with a few lingering flurries early. Then mostly cloudy and colder.

High: 35-40.

Wind: NW 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.