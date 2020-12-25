Click Here For Christmas Eve Forecast

It will be a white Christmas this year, as a strengthening low moves north and draws much colder air to the south, with rain changing to snow. As the storm lifts North, lake snow begins by the time you wake up Christmas morning. Lake snow of varying intensity continues through Christmas Day! Roads will become slippery Christmas Eve right through Christmas Day, too. Areas of blowing snow are likely for Christmas Day, too. Lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries will persist into Saturday morning before more of a SW wind evolves, which will move lake effect snow showers and flurries North on Saturday. Could be some partial clearing by Saturday afternoon, but it will remain very cold. Not quite as harsh by Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio And Craig Flint, 7:35 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 1.43″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 40.32″ / Normal: 41.36″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: T”/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 20.1″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 28.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 4:55 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Brief sleet and freezing rain changing to snow. Expect 6-10 inches by Christmas morning for much of Erie county. 4-8″ over Crawford county. Lower amounts over far eastern sections. Roadways become slippery.

Low: 26 Erie…19-24 inland.

Winds: WNW 10-25.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Windy and cold with occasional lake snow and snow showers/squalls. New 3-6 inches through the day. Areas of blowing snow.

High: Near 30 but slowly falling.

Wind: WSW 10-25.

SATURDAY:

Lake snow showers and flurries with another 1-2 inches early. Then some partial clearing for the afternoon, but very cold.

High: 25-30.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.