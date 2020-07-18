Click Here For Craig’s Saturday Night Forecast

Warmer, more humid air mass builds over us through the night into Sunday. Expect another hot and humid day with heat index values in the upper-90s to near 100° during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Don’t forget about the pets and elderly with this type of heat. Attention shifts to the cold front approaching by late Sunday. Expect scattered thunderstorms in advance of the cold front. The highest risk will be 5-10pm. Could be a few thunderstorms that may contain damaging wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning by Sunday evening. It will remain very humid through Sunday night into Monday, with any leftover thunder showers exiting through the pre-dawn hours.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:54 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.21″ /Normal: 1.97″/ Year: 22.15″/Normal: 20.79″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 50 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear, muggy and warm.

Low: 74 Erie…65-70 Inland and Mountains

Wind: W 5-10 through evening then becoming south 5-15 late.

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and very hot with chances of scattered showers and storms developing by late day. Risk of a few strong storms. Very hot and humid. Heat Index values in the upper-90s to near 100°

High: 90-95.

Wind: SW 10-25

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Risk of showers and strong storms through evening. Remaining very humid.

Low: 69-74

Wind: SW 10-20

MONDAY:

Breezy and turning less humid late under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

High: Near 85.