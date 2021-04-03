Click Here For Easter Sunday Forecast

More sunshine is expected for Easter Sunday, with similar temperatures, too. Expect milder readings away from the lake shore. The overall pattern will remain fairly quiet into next week. Just the slight chance for a brief passing rain shower on Tuesday, otherwise it looks mainly dry. Expect Spring to make a rally, with warmer temperatures expect by midweek. It looks like the next chance for any rain will be late Thursday into Friday.
Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Tom DiVecchio & Craig Flint, 10:30PM Saturday
Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.34″ / Year: 6.41″ / Normal: 8.63″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 0.7″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 98.4″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 52 Minutes
SUNDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 55 Erie….60-65 inland.
Wind: WSW 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear.
Low: 42 Erie…35-40 inland.
Wind: Light and variable.
MONDAY:
Bright sunshine and milder, but a little bit cooler lake side.
High: 54-59.
