Click Here For Evening/Overnight Forecast

High pressure gave us lots of sun this afternoon. Expect a clear sky overnight with the crescent moon. It will be fresh and cool. More fun in the sun over the weekend, too! Expect some fluffy pop-up clouds over interior northwest Pennsylvania. Could be perhaps a widely isolated shower on Sunday over far eastern areas, East of Jamestown and Warren. 

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:30 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.55″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.03″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:00 AM / Sunset 8:35 PM Daylight: 14 hours 35 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear, starlit. Fresh and cool.

Low: 48 Erie and 37-42 inland.

Wind: Var 0-5.

SATURDAY:

Blue sky and sunshine. Another beautiful day.

High: Near 70 (cooler lake side)

Wind: Var 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear once again.

Low: 49 Erie…42-47 inland.

Wind: Var 0-5.

