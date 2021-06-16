Click here for Evening/Overnight forecast

Other than a few patchy thin high clouds drifting through, expect a good deal of clear sky overnight into Thursday. It will be a nippy start but a nice recovery expected by afternoon. Expect a good deal of sunshine and it will be warmer on Thursday, too. It will be windy and warmer on Friday, with the risk for showers and thunderstorms, especially by afternoon. There is a potential for severe weather late Friday, with strong damaging wind associated with any thunderstorms. The severe weather risk could continue through Friday night into Saturday, too. As for Father’s Day, expect a good deal of sun and comfortably warm weather for Dad!

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint, 6:25 PM Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 1.84″ / Year: 12.09″ / Normal: 17.82″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear, crisp and cool for June!

Low: 55 Erie….38-45 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

THURSDAY:

A good deal of sunshine expected. It will be warmer, too.

High: 74-78.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear early then increasing thin high clouds.

Low: 64 Erie … 51-57 inland.

Wind: SW 4-8.

