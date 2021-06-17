Click here for Evening/Overnight Forecast

There will be showers and storms on Friday…could be locally strong to severe storms, with damaging wind & torrential rain late Friday into Saturday. Localized flash flooding could occur, as showers and storms continue into Friday night. Unsettled weather continues into Saturday, with lingering showers and storms exiting. Yet another cold front may trigger a few more showers and storms, which could be locally severe once again. Father’s Day will be nicer, with more sun expected. Another round of showers and storms will be possible again on Monday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 5:59 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 2.09″ / Year: 12.09″ / Normal: 18.07″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear early then high thin clouds increase late.

Low: 66 Erie … 52-57 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15 then SW 10-20 late.

FRIDAY:

Breezy and warm. Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms expected.

High: 77-82.

Wind: SW 10-25.

SATURDAY:

A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will turn less humid late.

High: Near 80

Wind: WNW 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.