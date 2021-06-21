Click here for Evening/Overnight forecast

It has been a windy and warm day with showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front slices through. Expect any thunderstorms to decrease through the late afternoon and evening. Expect much cooler air to arrive overnight. There could be another shower, too. Any leftover showers early Tuesday fizzle, with sky clearing by afternoon, but it will be much cooler. Very nice weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday, with a good deal of sunshine expected. More heat and humidity arrive by late week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 5:25 PM Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 1.42″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 13.99″ / Normal: 18.56″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Widely scattered storm leftover through the evening. Still a bit windy and turning much cooler, with a few showers possible overnight.

Low: 56 Erie….45-50 inland

Wind: NW 10-20

TUESDAY:

It will be noticeably cooler. Maybe a leftover shower early, then more sunshine by the afternoon.

High: Near 65.

Wind: NW 5-15.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and cooler.

Low: 55 Erie…low to mid 40s inland.

Wind: NW 3-8.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.