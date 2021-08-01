Click here for evening/overnight forecast

Fair weather high pressure will be the weather maker through much of next week. It will be nice and comfortable, with lots of sunshine returning through Monday and into Tuesday. More sun and summery warmth returns by mid to late week under more sunshine. There could be a few showers or thunderstorms around by Friday and/or Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Tom DiVecchio, & Craig Flint 4:35 PM Sunday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 6.42″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 20.80″ / Normal: 23.01″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 hours 23 minutes

TONIGHT:

Any leftover isolated showers and storms end, with skies clearing.

Low: 62 Erie… 54-58 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15.

MONDAY:

Bright sunshine returns by afternoon. It will be very nice/comfy!

High: 70-75

Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday Night:

Clear and comfortably cool.

Low: Near 60.

Wind: Light and variable.

