Click here for the Early Thursday Forecast

Another day of warm and humid conditions for the region. Weak wave may give us some early showers, while a weak front may set off some storms later this afternoon. This front will meander in the region through the weekend, keeping the threat of some scattered showers/storms.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.71″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:40 AM / Sunset 8:04 PM Daylight: 13 hours 24 minutes

TODAY:

Chance of a few showers early morning. Mix sun and clouds with a chance of PM storms

High: 86-91

Wind: Variable 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy. Chance of isolated evening storms

Low: 72 Erie… 64-68 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

