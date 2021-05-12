Click here for Evening/Overnight forecast

Once again, expect patchy frost in the normally colder sections overnight. Otherwise, large fair weather high pressure will be over the Great Lakes. It will turn a bit warmer each day, with a good deal of sun expected through the weekend. It will be a bit cooler lake side on Thursday and probably Friday, too. Other than a few showers on Monday and Tuesday, expect mainly rain-free weather.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 5:52 PM Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.32″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.80″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 hours 31 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear with patchy frost.

Low: 39 Erie…30-35 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

THURSDAY:

More bright sunshine, bit milder, too.

High: 60-65 (cooler lake side)

Wind: W 5-10.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear once again.

Low: 45 Erie…37-42 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

