More clouds return, with showers and a few storms on Sunday, as a cold front approaches. Risk for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm, especially to the south and west of Erie County. Nothing worse than a lingering into early Monday, then cooler air with more sunshine by afternoon. More showers along with isolated thunderstorms arrive by Tuesday afternoon. It will be milder on Tuesday, with highs well into the 60s.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:02PM Sunday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.79″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 13.23″ / Normal: 12.59″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset 8:21 PM Daylight: 14 hours 6 Minutes

Tonight:

Mainly cloudy with showers. Isolated thunderstorms, especially south and west of Erie.

Low: 50 Erie… 44-49 inland.

Wind: SE 10-25 then SW 5-15..

Monday:

Small risk for a shower early, then mostly to partly cloudy.

High: 60

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

Monday Night:

Partly cloudy.

Low: 47 Erie… 40-45 inland.

Wind: SW Near 5.

