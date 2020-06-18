Click here for Morning Thursday Forecast

Upper low moving into the Ohio Valley today, bumping into the ridge. Some spokes of energy will circulate around the low, allowing for a chance of some storms to develop. They will be scattered at best through tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 2.14″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 17.20″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Chance of scattered PM storms

High: 82-86

Winds: E-SE 5-15, becoming ENE near the lake for the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered evening showers/storms

Lows: Near 65 Erie/56-62 Inland/Mountains

Wind: E-SE 5

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny and humid. Chance of showers/storms, mainly afternoon

High: 80-85

Winds: Variable 5-12

