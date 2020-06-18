Click here for Morning Thursday Forecast

Upper low moving into the Ohio Valley today, bumping into the ridge. Some spokes of energy will circulate around the low, allowing for a chance of some storms to develop. They will be scattered at best through tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 2.14″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 17.20″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Chance of scattered PM storms
High: 82-86
Winds: E-SE 5-15, becoming ENE near the lake for the afternoon
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered evening showers/storms
Lows: Near 65 Erie/56-62 Inland/Mountains
Wind: E-SE 5
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny and humid. Chance of showers/storms, mainly afternoon
High: 80-85
Winds: Variable 5-12