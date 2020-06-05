Click Here For Your Friday Forecast

More warmth and humidity through this Friday along with a slight chance of a passing shower or thunder shower over parts of the area through the afternoon. A cold front quietly sweeps through while you sleep tonight…could be a brief isolated shower or rumble of thunder, as the cold front comes through. Fair weather high pressure moves over the region for the weekend. Expect cooler, drier and less humid air. Breezy on Saturday and plenty of sunshine through your Sunday. More heat and more humidity arrives next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 9:04 AM Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.48″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.54″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Chance of an afternoon shower or thunder shower, but most stay dry. It will be warm and muggy.

High: 75-85

Winds: S 5-10…NW 5-15 Near Lake Erie.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, slight chance of a thunder shower

Lows; 59-65

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Turning partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable with less humidity. Breezy day.

High: Near 75

Wind: W 10-20.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine and much cooler.

High: 65-70.