Click Here For Mother’s Day Forecast

Sunday, Mother’s Day, expect any breaks of sunshine fading. Showers develop by late morning especially into the afternoon through evening. Could be some wet flurries in the higher elevations, too. Rainshowers fizzle overnight Sunday, with gradual clearing. It will remain cool into early next week, but temperatures moderate by late next week. Could be a few showers around on Tuesday, expect breezy and cooler weather, too. Bright sunshine returns midweek. Slow moderation in temperatures and looking dry Wednesday and Thursday, with a few more showers on Friday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 7:20 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.19″ / Month: 0.42″ / Normal: 0.88″ / Year: 9.54″ / Normal: 13.36″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:29 PM Daylight: 14 hours 23 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds decrease through the evening then clear at times and chilly with areas of frost likely, especially inland and mountains.

Low: 40 Erie…32-36 inland.

Wind: W 5-15 early then diminishing.

SUNDAY:

Any breaks of sunshine for the morning fade, then clouds increase. Showers developing late morning into the afternoon.

High: 50-ish Erie….44-48 elsewhere

Wind: SE 5-10 then shifting NE 10-25 near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Damp and cloudy with any leftover showers taper.

Low: 43 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: NE 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.