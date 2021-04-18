Click Here For Overnight Forecast

More sunshine returns on Monday, it will be pleasant. The next low sweeps a cold front through the area late Tuesday with rain returning. Rain may mix with or change to wet snow through Wednesday, as unseasonably cold air seeps into northwestern Pennsylvania.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio And Craig Flint 11:22 PM Sunday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00 / Month: 0.78″ / Normal: 2.08″ / Year: 7.00″ / Normal: 10.37″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.9″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 hours 34 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Brief sprinkles or isolated showers early. Then mostly to partly cloudy.

Low: 42 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: WNW 5-15 in the evening then light and variable.

MONDAY:

Clouds and sun. It will be pleasant. Breezy and milder, too.

High: 60-65.

Wind: SW 8-16.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness with showers returning.

Low: 41 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

