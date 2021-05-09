Click Here For Sunday Night Forecast

Rain may mix with wet flurries in the higher elevations into the evening hours. Patchy frost again likely. It will remain cool through the 1st half of the week, but temperatures moderate by late week. Could be a few showers around on Tuesday, expect breezy and cooler weather, too. Bright sunshine returns midweek. Slow moderation in temperatures and looking dry Wednesday and Thursday, with a good deal of sunshine.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 6:45 PM Sunday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.28″ / Month: 0.70″ / Normal: 0.99″ / Year: 9.82″ / Normal: 13.47″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset 8:30 PM Daylight: 14 hours 25 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Damp with occasional light rain. May mix with wet flurries, especially South in the higher elevations, then ending. Patchy frost again likely.

Low: 41 Erie…32-38 inland.

Wind: NE 10-20 then NW 3-5.

MONDAY:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny but still cool.

High: 50-55.

Wind: W 5-15.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Becoming mainly clear with areas of frost likely.

Low: 40 Erie…30-35 inland.

Wind: NW 3-5.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.