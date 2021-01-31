Click here for Sunday Night forecast

Light snow showers develop low pressure approaches. The low transfers energy to the coast on Monday, with light snow showers continuing. Could be some minor lake effect snow showers by late Monday. Temperatures moderate somewhat heading through the week. Turning much colder next weekend and beyond.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 10:30 PM Sunday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.95″ / Year: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.95″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 21.3″/Normal: 29.6″ / Year: 48.3″ / Normal: 65.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 5:36 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 3 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Snow showers develop. 1″ Erie but 1-3″ possible South.

Low: 28 Erie….20-25 inland.

Wind: ENE 10-25.

MONDAY:

Snow showers continue. Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers late. Another 1-2″ possible.

High: 29-34.

Wind: NE 10-25.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Scattered lake effect snow showers, less than an inch. It will be windy.

Low: 25 Erie…18-22 inland.

Wind: NE 10-25 with higher gusts.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers in the morning then mostly cloudy.

High: Near 30.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.