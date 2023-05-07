Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening as a warm front lingers over the area. The highest chances of rain are just south of Erie, and will last until late evening. Mostly cloudy and foggy tonight, followed by partly sunny skies on Monday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Sunday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.77″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13254″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset: 8:26 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 17 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the evening. Foggy overnight
Low: 48-53
Wind: NW-NE 5-10
MONDAY:
Partly sunny with a chance of a stray shower Inland.
High: 64-70
Wind: N 5-8, NE near lake
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of a lingering shower
Low: 45-50
Wind: NE 5-15
