Staying mostly cloudy tonight with some relief as showers move out of the area. Cooler on Monday due to blustery conditions from a low pressure system to our north. Some flakes are possible in the higher elevations, but other areas will see rain. Staying cool and damp until Thursday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Saturday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.47″ / Year: 16.39″ / Normal: 12.48″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset: 8:18 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 00 minutes
TONIGHT:
Staying mostly cloudy and mild throughout the night.
Low: 40 Erie and 35-39 inland and mountains
Wind: SW 5-15
MONDAY:
Cool and breezy…showers midday to overnight
High: 44-49
Wind: SW 10-20
TUESDAY:
A few flakes in the morning, cold and damp
High: Low 40s Erie and Inland…Upper 30s Mountains
Wind: WSW 15-20, Gusts 30
