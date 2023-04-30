Staying mostly cloudy tonight with some relief as showers move out of the area. Cooler on Monday due to blustery conditions from a low pressure system to our north. Some flakes are possible in the higher elevations, but other areas will see rain. Staying cool and damp until Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Saturday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.47″ / Year: 16.39″ / Normal: 12.48″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset: 8:18 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 00 minutes

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly cloudy and mild throughout the night.

Low: 40 Erie and 35-39 inland and mountains

Wind: SW 5-15

MONDAY:

Cool and breezy…showers midday to overnight

High: 44-49

Wind: SW 10-20

TUESDAY:

A few flakes in the morning, cold and damp

High: Low 40s Erie and Inland…Upper 30s Mountains

Wind: WSW 15-20, Gusts 30



