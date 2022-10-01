Fortunately, no direct impacts from post tropical IAN locally, but it will indirectly impact our weather through Sunday, with a stiff northeasterly wind. Gusts may exceed 30mph near the lake shores. Remnant low of IAN continues to shift to the South and drier air builds South on Sunday. Any morning clouds give way to more afternoon sunshine, but again, it will remain windy at times. Fair weather high pressure builds for early next week. We can look forward to an extended period of dry and warmer weather, too.

Precip: SATURDAY: 0″ / Month: 0″ / Normal: 0.14″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 30.82″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 7:00 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 41 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Craig Flint

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Low: 54 Erie… 47-52 inland

Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Sunday:

Windy at times and a bit cooler with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

High: 58

Wind: NE 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph near lake shores.

Sunday Night:

Mostly clear and turning chilly.

Low: 44 Erie… 35-40 inland.

Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Monday:

Nice with more bright sunshine expected.

High: Near 60

Wind: NE 5-15.

