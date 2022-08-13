Cooler than normal temperatures continue this weekend. A few more clouds on Sunday, with a few showers around but mainly dry weather expected. Moisture spirals around upper air low to the South on Monday, with a few more showers likely. The overall pattern will be unsettled with scattered showers around through midweek. It will remain cooler than normal, too. But more heat and more humidity will return by next weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 11:38 PM SATURDAY

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.79″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 23.49″ / Normal: 24.47″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset 8:23 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 56 minutes

Sunday:

Clouds increase with a shower around.

High: 77.

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday Night:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Low: 60 Erie… 54-58 inland.

Wind: Light.

Monday:

Clouds with some sunny breaks. Chance of some showers developing in the afternoon.

High: 76.

Wind: NE 9-18.

