High pressure stays to the east, giving us drier weather for the start of the week. Winds continue blowing from the SE into Christmas day, keeping us on the mild side. Rain returns Tuesday with a low pressure system to the west.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 2.96″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 41.77″
Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 16.9″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 26.6″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible
Low: 43 Erie/37-42 Inland and Mountains
Wind: SE 5-10
MONDAY(CHRISTMAS DAY):
Mix clouds and sun
High: 55-60 Erie & Inland/Low to mid 50s Mountains
Wind: SE 5-10
MONDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely after midnight
Low: 46 Erie/39-43 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 10-15