High pressure stays to the east, giving us drier weather for the start of the week. Winds continue blowing from the SE into Christmas day, keeping us on the mild side. Rain returns Tuesday with a low pressure system to the west.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 2.96″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 41.77″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 16.9″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 26.6″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible

Low: 43 Erie/37-42 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY(CHRISTMAS DAY):

Mix clouds and sun

High: 55-60 Erie & Inland/Low to mid 50s Mountains

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely after midnight

Low: 46 Erie/39-43 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 10-15