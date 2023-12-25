Cloudy start to the night, followed by rain showers after midnight. The rain is on & off for much of Tuesday and becomes a little more intense on Wednesday. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s by Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 PM Monday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.30″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 42.18″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 20.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 29.7″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely after midnight
Low: 47 Erie/39-43 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 10-20
TOMORROW:
Periods of showers
High: 55-60 Erie/Low to mid 50s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SSE 10-20
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Rain showers likely. Some rain could be heavy at times
Low: 48 Erie/Low to mid 40s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SSE 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Rain showers likely. Slowing down a little overnight
High: 48-53