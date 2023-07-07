A cold front moves out, leaving behind a few spotty showers in the morning. As the front passes, gradually cooler and drier air will come in for this afternoon. There could be a midday or early afternoon t-storm in the mountains to the east. Staying cooler this weekend with a chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.05″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.32″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 7 minutes

FRIDAY:

Clouds and some showers in the area in the morning, then clearing during the afternoon. Chance of an early afternoon storm in the mountains east. Turning Cooler and less humid

High: 76-80

Wind: NW 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy

Low: 61 Erie…mid 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10 then calm

SATURDAY:

Sun followed by late-day clouds. Pleasant. Showers developing at night.

High: 76-81

Wind: NNE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Cloudy to Partly Sunny With Some Showers and a chance of a t-storm

High: 74-78

Wind: NNE 5-10



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY