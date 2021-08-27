Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

It will remain very muggy, and warm right through the weekend. Again, a few isolated thundershowers will likely pop up over parts of the area. A stronger disturbance sends a cold front through on Monday, with more showers and storms. It may finally turn a bit more comfortable, with less humidity by mid next week. 

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Meteorologist Craig Flint, 6:25 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.91″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.92″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset 8:01 PM Daylight: 13 hours 19 minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear, muggy. Some isolated lake breeze thundershowers, especially in the evening.

Low: 72 Erie… 65-70 inland.

Wind: Light S/E.

SATURDAY:

More hazy sunshine, very humid, and warm. Again there will be some isolated thundershowers around.

High: 85-90.

Wind: Variable 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A few thundershowers around in the evening then mainly clear and muggy once again.

Low: 74 Erie… 67-72 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

