Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

Yet another cold front approaches on Saturday. After a partly sunny sky early, the clouds will increase, with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Expect showers to become widespread late Saturday. There could be a leftover shower early Sunday, especially near Lake Erie, then more sunshine returns Sunday afternoon. It will be a comfy and a bit cooler on Sunday before another surge of mild air by Monday. There could be a few showers around on Monday, especially in the morning. Much of next week looks really pretty, with a good deal of sunshine and classic Autumn weather. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:12 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.52″ / Normal: 3.42″ / Year: 27.69″ / Normal: 29.78″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 7:12 PM Daylight: 12 hours

This Evening:

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wind: SW/W 10-25.

Tonight:

Clearing and cool.

Low: 56 Erie…45-50 inland

Winds: S 5-10

Saturday:

Partly sunny early. Clouds will increase with a few showers developing in the afternoon.

High: Near 70.

Wind: SW/W 10-20.

Sunday:

Mix of clouds and sunshine, a bit cool but comfy.

High: 65-70

