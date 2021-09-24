Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

Yet another cold front approaches on Saturday. After a partly sunny sky early, the clouds will increase, with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Expect showers to become widespread late Saturday. There could be a leftover shower early Sunday, especially near Lake Erie, then more sunshine returns Sunday afternoon. It will be a comfy and a bit cooler on Sunday before another surge of mild air by Monday. There could be a few showers around on Monday, especially in the morning. Much of next week looks really pretty, with a good deal of sunshine and classic Autumn weather. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:12 PM Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.52″ / Normal: 3.42″ / Year: 27.69″ / Normal: 29.78″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 7:12 PM Daylight: 12 hours
This Evening:
Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.
Wind: SW/W 10-25.
Tonight:
Clearing and cool.
Low: 56 Erie…45-50 inland
Winds: S 5-10
Saturday:
Partly sunny early. Clouds will increase with a few showers developing in the afternoon.
High: Near 70.
Wind: SW/W 10-20.
Sunday:
Mix of clouds and sunshine, a bit cool but comfy.
High: 65-70
