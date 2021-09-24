Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yet another cold front approaches on Saturday. After a partly sunny sky early, the clouds will increase, with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Expect showers to become widespread late Saturday. There could be a leftover shower early Sunday, especially near Lake Erie, then more sunshine returns Sunday afternoon. It will be a comfy and a bit cooler on Sunday before another surge of mild air by Monday. There could be a few showers around on Monday, especially in the morning. Much of next week looks really pretty, with a good deal of sunshine and classic Autumn weather. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. 

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:12 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.52″ / Normal: 3.42″ / Year: 27.69″ / Normal: 29.78″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 7:12 PM Daylight: 12 hours

This Evening:

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wind: SW/W 10-25.

Tonight:

Clearing and cool.

Low: 56 Erie…45-50 inland

Winds: S 5-10

Saturday:

Partly sunny early. Clouds will increase with a few showers developing in the afternoon.

High: Near 70.

Wind: SW/W 10-20.

Sunday:

Mix of clouds and sunshine, a bit cool but comfy.

High: 65-70

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News