Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

The clouds are back now, and showers, along with a few thunderstorms will approach deeper into the afternoon and evening. Locally strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts. As a cold front slips by to the East, much cooler air will build into the region overnight into Friday. It will turn breezy and much cooler overnight with the strongest wind gusts near Lake Erie heading into the overnight hours.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:16 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.36″/ Month: 2.88″ / Normal: 3.01″ / Year: 30.60″ / Normal: 33.69″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 6:28 PM Daylight: 10 hours 46 minutes

Tonight:

Quite a few clouds with showers, risk of strong thunderstorms early. It will turn much cooler, and windy.

Low: 49 Erie … 414-46 inland

Wind: SW / NW 10-20

Friday:

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers around.

High: 50-55

Wind: NW 5-15.

Friday Night:

Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 46 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: Light.

