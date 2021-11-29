Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

Limited lake effect still possible this afternoon with a continued cold flow over the lake. Approaching frontal system will set off some general light wet snow showers tonight. These snow showers will mix with some rain tomorrow. Light accumulation expected

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:45 PM MONDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.11″/ Month: 3.76″ / Normal: 3.62″ / Year: 37.77″ / Normal: 38.68″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: .2″/ Month: 4.5″/ Normal: 9.1″ / Season: 4.5″ / Normal: 9.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 hours 21 minutes

Tonight:

Light snow and snow showers redeveloping late with less than inch near Erie. Fresh coating to 2″ possible South of I-90.

Low: 32 Erie… 24-28 inland.

Wind: W/SW 5-15.

Tuesday:

Mainly gray with light wet snow showers early. Some rain showers may mix with snow showers.

High: 38-42

Wind: SW/W 10-25.

Tuesday Night:

A few rain or wet snow showers early with partial clearing late.

Low: 34 Erie… 26-30 inland.

Wind: W 10-20.