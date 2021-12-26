Click here for the evening/overnight forecast

It will be noticeably colder, as clouds break for some sun before nightfall. Clouds will increase yet again with a brief light wintry mix by Monday morning. Becoming all rain showers in the afternoon, with milder temperatures. The high temperature will be late day or in the evening. Yet another round of rain or brief wintry mix arrives by late Tuesday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 9:15 PM SUNDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.23″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 41.03″ / Normal: 42.31″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 21.0″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 30.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 4:56 PM Daylight: 9 hours 8 minutes

Tonight:

Colder with clearing early then clouds increase.

Low: 31 Erie….25-29 Inland

Light winds

Monday:

Light snow, freezing rain or wintry mix in the morning. Cloudy with showers.

High: 40-45 late day or evening.

Wind: S/SE 10-20.

Monday Night:

Cloudy, with showers tapering to brief mist or drizzle.

Low: 37 Erie… 31-35 inland.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

