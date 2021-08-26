Click here for the Early Friday forecast

Continued warm and muggy conditions for today into the weekend. Surface heating and little boundaries will set off some scattered showers and storms as well. Cold front will pass through later Monday, giving us some welcome relief from the humidity by Tuesday

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.80″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.81″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 hours 21 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny with scattered mainly pm showers and storms in spots this afternoon, mainly south of the lake shore

High: 83-88

Wind: Variable 5-10. Mainly N/NE lake shore/Erie

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear, muggy. Some isolated showers/storms possible. Areas of inland fog after midnight

Low: 70-73 Erie… 65-70 inland.

Wind: NE 5, becoming Light south.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.