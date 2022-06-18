High pressure from Canada will bring cooler and less humid air through the Father’s Day weekend. After highs in the 60s on Saturday, it will be slightly warmer, with highs near 70-ish on Sunday. Expect quite a bit of sunshine on Father’s Day. It will remain breezy, too. Could be a few showers around in the morning on Monday, then again late in the day, as a warm front moves through. Expect another warm up heading into next week as summer arrives on Tuesday.

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.58″ / Normal: 2.21″ / Year: 18.56″ / Normal: 18.19″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 15 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:22 PM SATURDAY

Tonight:

Clear and cool with wind speeds gradually diminishing.

Low: 54 Erie… 39-44 inland.

Wind: W/NW 10-25 mph diminishing to 5-10 mph.

Sunday:

Breezy and still a bit cool, but nice and sunny for dad!

High: Near 70

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday Night:

Clear early then a few more clouds late. Wind speeds diminish.

Low: 57 Erie… 45-50 inland.

Wind: NW Near 5 mph.

