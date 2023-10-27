Generally warm today due to southerly flow from high pressure on the East Coast. In the meantime, we will get skirted with waves that may set off a few showers, though overall it looks mainly dry. A front to our west will bring more showers and cooler temps. over the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Thursday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.69″ / Year: 35.42″/ Normal: 34.37″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 6:21 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/34 Minutes
FRIDAY:
Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Chance of a few spotty showers morning to midday
High: 71-76
Wind: SSW 10-20 G25
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy/Some showers possible late
Low: 55-58 Erie….51-57 elsewhere
Wind: SW 5-15
SATURDAY:
Some morning showers and then clouds breaking for sun, breezy and cooler
High: 58-63
Wind: W-NW 5-15
SUNDAY:
Cloudy & Cooler…Periods of rain
High: 51-56
Wind: NE-N 5-10