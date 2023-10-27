Generally warm today due to southerly flow from high pressure on the East Coast. In the meantime, we will get skirted with waves that may set off a few showers, though overall it looks mainly dry. A front to our west will bring more showers and cooler temps. over the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Thursday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.69″ / Year: 35.42″/ Normal: 34.37″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 6:21 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/34 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Chance of a few spotty showers morning to midday

High: 71-76

Wind: SSW 10-20 G25

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy/Some showers possible late

Low: 55-58 Erie….51-57 elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-15

SATURDAY:

Some morning showers and then clouds breaking for sun, breezy and cooler

High: 58-63

Wind: W-NW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Cloudy & Cooler…Periods of rain

High: 51-56

Wind: NE-N 5-10