Clouds will increase through Friday but overall nice and still mild even with approaching low pressure system spreading clouds into the area. The coolest air once again will cling to the Lake Erie shoreline, but it will be well into the 60s to 70° south of 90. Showers will arrive Friday night into Saturday. There could even be a rumble of thunder. Much cooler air will return Saturday night into Sunday, with a few wet flurries to begin spring on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is Sunday at 11:33AM!

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 10:00 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.68″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.61″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 9.6″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 96.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 12 hours 1 minute

Today:

Clouds and sun, and still mild, but cooler air near the lake. Clouds increase.

High: Near 60

Wind: SW 5-10 shifting NE Near Lake Erie

Tonight:

Mild with showers arriving.

Low: 49 Erie… 42-47 inland.

Wind: NE/SE 5-15.

Saturday:

Clouds with scattered showers. Occasional sunny breaks with a few scattered storms, especially East.

High: Near 60

Wind: SW 10-25.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.