Cold front will slide close by tonight, possibly setting off some showers or a storm as it passes. Best chances well away from the lake. High pressure builds in behind to give us great weather for the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 23.35″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset: 8:36 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/19 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Areas of inland fog
Low: 65 Erie…53-60 Inland and Mountains
Wind: NW-NE 5-15
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant
High: 76-81
Wind: NNE 5-15
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: 62 Erie…50s Inland and Mountains
Wind: SE 5-10
SUNDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 82-85