Cold front will slide close by tonight, possibly setting off some showers or a storm as it passes. Best chances well away from the lake. High pressure builds in behind to give us great weather for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 23.35″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset: 8:36 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/19 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Areas of inland fog

Low: 65 Erie…53-60 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NW-NE 5-15

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

High: 76-81

Wind: NNE 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 62 Erie…50s Inland and Mountains

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 82-85