Partly sunny for much of the weekend. A few showers could fall in the region Saturday night and Sunday, particularly in the Mountains to the east. Drier next week with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.30″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset: 7:18 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/10 minutes

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 55 Erie…47-51 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: 66-71

Wind: SE-NE 8-15

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy…Chance of a shower Eastern Mountains…Breezy

High: 65-70

Wind: NE 10-20