Partly sunny for much of the weekend. A few showers could fall in the region Saturday night and Sunday, particularly in the Mountains to the east. Drier next week with highs reaching the upper 60s.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.30″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset: 7:18 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/10 minutes
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 55 Erie…47-51 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 5-15
SATURDAY:
Partly Sunny
High: 66-71
Wind: SE-NE 8-15
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy…Chance of a shower Eastern Mountains…Breezy
High: 65-70
Wind: NE 10-20