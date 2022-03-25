Mainly rain showers developing later today as a frontal system approaches from the west. Colder air will then settle in for the weekend, allowing for some snow showers.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: T” / Month: 2.02″ / Normal: 2.38″ / Year: 9.83″ / Normal: 8.31″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 12.5″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 99.7″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:39 PM Daylight: 12 hours 24 Minutes
Today:
Mostly cloudy with patchy rain showers/drizzle this morning, then some showers this afternoon
High: 40-45.
Wind: W/SW 10-25.
Tonight:
Cloudy with scattered rain showers, mixing with wet snow late
Low: 35 Erie… 29-34 inland.
Wind: SW Near 10.
