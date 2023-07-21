Low pressure gradually moving out. Some isolated to scattered drops of rain possible as it pulls away. High pressure then builds in to give us nice weather for the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.21″ / Month: 2.20″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 25.73″ / Normal: 21.79″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset: 8:51 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/48 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Mix sun and clouds. Cooler with some scattered showers around
High: 73-77
Wind: NW 12-25
TONIGHT:
Few evening showers east, otherwise partly cloudy
Low: 63 Erie…Mid/Upper 50s Inland
Wind: NW 5-10
SATURDAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny. Some isolated showers possible Meadville to Warren
High: 75-79
Wind: WNW 5-15
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: Near 80
Wind: S-NW 5-10
