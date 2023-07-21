Low pressure gradually moving out. Some isolated to scattered drops of rain possible as it pulls away. High pressure then builds in to give us nice weather for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.21″ / Month: 2.20″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 25.73″ / Normal: 21.79″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset: 8:51 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/48 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Cooler with some scattered showers around

High: 73-77

Wind: NW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Few evening showers east, otherwise partly cloudy

Low: 63 Erie…Mid/Upper 50s Inland

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny. Some isolated showers possible Meadville to Warren

High: 75-79

Wind: WNW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: Near 80

Wind: S-NW 5-10



