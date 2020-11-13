Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Upper level wave will move across the region today. It will bring some clouds and possible showers as it passes. Temperatures will stay on the cool side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.63″ / Month: 0,84″ / Normal: 1.54″ / Year: 34.16″ / Normal: 36.03″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.0″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 2.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 5:01 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 52 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible

High: 47-52

Wind: S 10-20, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies

Low: 33-37 lake shore….29-33 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming NW 5-15

