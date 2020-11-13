Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Upper level wave will move across the region today. It will bring some clouds and possible showers as it passes. Temperatures will stay on the cool side.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.63″ / Month: 0,84″ / Normal: 1.54″ / Year: 34.16″ / Normal: 36.03″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.0″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 2.2″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 5:01 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 52 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible
High: 47-52
Wind: S 10-20, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy skies
Low: 33-37 lake shore….29-33 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming NW 5-15
