High pressure in firm control through the Easter weekend. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, especially near the lake shore with the wind off the lake. However, plenty of sunshine is expected. Temperatures will steadily moderate into next week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.8″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.68″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 9.69″

Sunstats: FRIDAY Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset: 7:53 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 59 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and cool

High: 41-45 Erie 46-50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 10-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and chilly

Low: 32-36 Erie / 24-28 Inland & Mountains

Wind: N-NE 5-15

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. Not as cool

High: 48 Erie….51-55 Inland & Mountains

WIND: NE 5-15

SUNDAY:

Sunny & Milder

High: 55 Erie…..Near 60 Inland & Mountains