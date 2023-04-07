High pressure in firm control through the Easter weekend. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, especially near the lake shore with the wind off the lake. However, plenty of sunshine is expected. Temperatures will steadily moderate into next week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.8″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.68″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 9.69″
Sunstats: FRIDAY Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset: 7:53 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 59 minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and cool
High: 41-45 Erie 46-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 10-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and chilly
Low: 32-36 Erie / 24-28 Inland & Mountains
Wind: N-NE 5-15
SATURDAY:
More sunshine. Not as cool
High: 48 Erie….51-55 Inland & Mountains
WIND: NE 5-15
SUNDAY:
Sunny & Milder
High: 55 Erie…..Near 60 Inland & Mountains