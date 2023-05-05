High pressure will give us nicer weather overall, though a weak wave will slide into the mountains this afternoon. That may set off a shower or two Warren/Jamestown area. Otherwise, the high will be the dominant feature into the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 12.93″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset: 8:23 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 12 minutes
TODAY:
Areas of morning fog inland. Partly to Mostly Sunny…Milder. Can’t rule out a few isolated showers this afternoon eastern mountains
High: 56-60 Erie….60-64 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming NE 5-15 by midday
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear.
Low: Near 45 Erie and 37-41 inland and mountains
Wind: Light south
SATURDAY:
Sunshine, with some clouds later in the afternoon. Pleasant
High: 60-65 Erie/67-71 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE-NE 5-10
SUNDAY:
Increasing cloudiness. Chance of showers
High: 67-72
Wind: SE-SW 10-15
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY