High pressure will give us nicer weather overall, though a weak wave will slide into the mountains this afternoon. That may set off a shower or two Warren/Jamestown area. Otherwise, the high will be the dominant feature into the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 12.93″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset: 8:23 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 12 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of morning fog inland. Partly to Mostly Sunny…Milder. Can’t rule out a few isolated showers this afternoon eastern mountains

High: 56-60 Erie….60-64 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming NE 5-15 by midday

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear.

Low: Near 45 Erie and 37-41 inland and mountains

Wind: Light south

SATURDAY:

Sunshine, with some clouds later in the afternoon. Pleasant

High: 60-65 Erie/67-71 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE-NE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Increasing cloudiness. Chance of showers

High: 67-72

Wind: SE-SW 10-15



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY