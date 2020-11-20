Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Breezy conditions again today, with mild temperatures on a southerly flow. Will keep things dry through tomorrow. Storm system will bring a cold rain or a mix for Sunday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.48″ / Year: 36.12″ / Normal: 36.97″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9″/Normal: 3.8″ / Year: 0.9″ / Normal: 4.0″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 4:55 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 37 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, breezy and very mild again
High: 62 Erie….50s to 60 Inland.
Wind: SW 15-30 and gusty
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: Near 45 Erie….35-40 Inland.
Wind: SW 5-15, shifting north
