Patchy fog in the area this morning due to high humidity. Really hot this afternoon with highs in the 90s and heat index values extending near 100. Heat and humidity help contribute to another chance of showers tonight and into Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.29″ / Month: 4.09″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 27.62″ / Normal: 22.56″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset: 8:44 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/34 minutes daylight

FRIDAY:

Hazy sun, quite warm to hot and humid. Chance of late day storms

High: 87-92

Wind: WSW 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Torrential Downpours likely late with strong to possibly severe storms producing strong winds

Low: 66-71

Wind: SW 5-15

SATURDAY:

Showers and some T-Storms Likely, Moving out later in the day

High: 75-81

Wind: WNW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

High: 72-77

Wind: NW 5-15



