Staying dry for today as high pressure flows in from the east. A tropical system could affect towns in the Mountain region, particularly Warren and Jamestown, Saturday night and Sunday morning. Mostly sunny weekend otherwise.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.30″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset: 7:18 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/10 minutes

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 72-76

Wind: ESE 5-10…NE 10-20 near lake

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 55 Erie…47-51 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: 65-71

Wind: SE-NE 8-15

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy…Chance of a shower Eastern Mountains…Breezy

High: 67-71

Wind: NE 10-20