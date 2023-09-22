Staying dry for today as high pressure flows in from the east. A tropical system could affect towns in the Mountain region, particularly Warren and Jamestown, Saturday night and Sunday morning. Mostly sunny weekend otherwise.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 am Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.30″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset: 7:18 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/10 minutes
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 72-76
Wind: ESE 5-10…NE 10-20 near lake
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 55 Erie…47-51 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 5-15
SATURDAY:
Partly Sunny
High: 65-71
Wind: SE-NE 8-15
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy…Chance of a shower Eastern Mountains…Breezy
High: 67-71
Wind: NE 10-20