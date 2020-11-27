Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Plenty of clouds will hang in the area today with trapped low level moisture. Might squeeze out some drizzle at times. High pressure will bring drier air for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 3.41″ / Year: 37.87″ / Normal: 37.90″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 6.6″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 6.8″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 25 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy and cool. Patchy drizzle possible
High: 45-50
Wind: WSW 5-15…10-20 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Some isolated showers possible in the mountains
Low: 36 Erie…30-35 inland/mountains
Wind: W-SW 5-10 except 10-20 Lakeshore.
