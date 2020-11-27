Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of clouds will hang in the area today with trapped low level moisture. Might squeeze out some drizzle at times. High pressure will bring drier air for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 3.41″ / Year: 37.87″ / Normal: 37.90″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 6.6″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 6.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 25 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool. Patchy drizzle possible

High: 45-50

Wind: WSW 5-15…10-20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Some isolated showers possible in the mountains

Low: 36 Erie…30-35 inland/mountains

Wind: W-SW 5-10 except 10-20 Lakeshore.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar