Our next low pressure system brings moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area…leading to rain showers midday. Meanwhile…temperatures will climb back to near normal levels by Friday. Weekend looks damp with spotty showers Saturday and a more significant shot of rain later on Sunday and Sunday night.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 7:00 AM Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 3.13″ / Year: 16.22″ / Normal: 12.14″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset: 8:16 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 55 minutes

FRIDAY:

Abundant rain in the afternoon…breezy

High: 54-60

Wind: Wind: SE 15-25, G40

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy & Windy With Showers

Low: 47-51 Erie and 43-49 inland and mountains

Wind: SSE 15-30 G40

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy & Still Mild With a Couple of Showers. Some Late Day Sun is Possible

High: 56-60

Wind: Wind: SSW 10-20

SUNDAY:

Cloudy with a Couple of Showers in the Morning Some Steadier Midday Rain is Possible

High: 56-60



