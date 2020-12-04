Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Weak cold front may set off a few showers later this afternoon. As it passes, colder air will filter in. This will set off scattered bands of lake effect this weekend. Little accumulation expected overall.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.37″ / Year: 39.38″ / Normal: 38.79″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 1.8″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 10.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 16 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers or some wet snow flakes

High: 42-46

Wind: SW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with some scattered showers in the evening. Little mix rain/snow after midnight. Little or no accumulation

Low: 35 Erie….28-33 inland/mountains

Winds: NW 8-15

